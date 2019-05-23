DALLAS (WAND) – A pastor in Texas is asking couples to make a decision: get married or move out.
Concord Church Pastor Bryan Carter offered the challenge – 10 weeks of counseling and a decision about marriage – to all couples in his congregation who are living together, per NBC Connecticut. It’s a fast decision he’s asking for, but he offered reasoning for why.
"It's radical. It can be a little bit in your face if you're not careful. But our hope is to call people to follow after Christ," said Carter. "Our hope is that not only are we challenging your thought process about marriage and family, but also we want to give you tools."
The church says it will help couples who decide to marry pay for their wedding if it’s financially not a good time for it. Should someone in a couple decide to move out, they’ll help with a month of rent.
About 200 couples have taken part in the program. Those who decide to marry can take part in a group wedding at the church.
Carter says the goal is to “remove all barriers” for couples who want to take the next step.