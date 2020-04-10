DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Passover will be different this year for many area churches and religious sanctuaries because of COVID-19.
Churches are forced to move their services online because of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions. St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur is doing its part to protect families from the spread of coronavirus by strictly holding services online.
"Our tech-related people, our communications people have really been putting in extra hours with this," said Pastor Mark Gearig.
Gearig said while the situation has been a setback in some ways, moving online has helped the church reach people from all over the United States.
"We are getting an opportunity to reach people that we may have never reached before because of this," he said. "People from all kinds of different states that never tuned in before are getting connected with our worship services and are being blessed by that."
SPL offers a chat section during their worship services so people are able to chime in. Gearig said it's been an adjustment for many people, including the congregation, but everyone is adapting and staying positive during the change.
"I've seen things out there that Easter is not going to happen this year, but that's not true," he said. "Christ has won the victory and we will continue to celebrate."
The format for services is altered to fit SPL's online feed. Gearig said their services this weekend will have the same structure as previous years.
St. Paul's will host their Good Friday service at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and then Easter Sunday service at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. To learn more about the church and to watch services online, click here.