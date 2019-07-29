URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An improperly disposed cigarette was the cause of a fire on the north side of Urbana, according to the Urbana fire chief.
Fire crews were dispatched to Eastland Apartments around 6:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived smoke was coming from the area.
A resident directed firefighters to the smoke and the fire was put out quickly. Firefighters had to remove some siding to make sure the fire didn't spread.
Damage was only reported on the outside of the apartment building.
The fire chief told the News-Gazette the resident of the apartment had been smoking on the deck earlier in the morning. The resident threw the cigarette in a receptacle the he had been using for other cigarettes. However, the receptacle was not fire proof.
Damage to the building is estimated to be $3,000. Some of the deck boards and siding will need to be replaced.
No injuries were reported from the fire.