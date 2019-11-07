SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Come one, come all! The Ansar Shrine Circus is coming to town!
Ringmaster of 43 years, Billy Martin, said this show is like none other.
"When the lights go down and the mirror ball goes and the band starts to play and the crowd gets all excited, it's like opening night every night," Martin said.
The Ansar Shrine Circus has been performing for 73 years, and it has been doing shows at the Bank of Springfield since 1990.
"It's our families entertaining your families," Martin said. "It's family entertainment, something for every member of the family."
Dancing bears, jugglers and acrobats are just a few highlights of the show.
"You'll see many three-ring displays, aerial stars and also unicyclists," Martin said.
Before the big show, the crew spent days setting the stage.
"There's half-a-dozen setting the floor," Martin said. "Performers are getting ready, we're getting all the costumes, there's over 100."
Each year, Martin said the show evolves.
"It's to meet the public's demand. We have many different style acts included in this years show." Martin said. "As well as the traditional great ole' circus acts the mom and dad like to see, because it reflects back on their childhood."
Tickets are available at the Bank of Springfield box office. They are $14 for adults and $7 for children.
On Friday, the show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday shows are 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.