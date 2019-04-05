EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Effingham locals are encouraged to learn more about how police operate through an upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy.
The Effingham Police Department says it’s offering the free program, which runs for seven weeks starting in June, to help citizens understand what police do every day and make them better informed about law enforcement. The classes start on Wednesday, June 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Effingham Police Department.
Classes will be held every Wednesday for six weeks. On the seventh week, academy graduates will be honored in a ceremony at an Effingham City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 16. Each person will get a diploma, polo shirt and class photo.
While those who take part won’t become real officers at the end, they will have more opportunities to get involved, such as chances to volunteer at EPD, ride-along opportunities with police and continued future education in the field of law enforcement.
“The program is offered with the goal of enhancing, through education, the relationship between the Effingham Police Department and the citizens we protect and serve,” a press release from EPD said.
During the program, police say people involved may take part in virtual use-of-force training scenarios, community policing activities, evidence collection, simulated traffic stops and other events. In addition to hands-on experience, they’ll also learn about the different bureaus and divisions of the Effingham Police Department.
Registration can be done in person at the Effingham Police Department or online with this form. Completed forms should go to CPO Jake Lustig at EPD or be mailed to the following address:
Effingham Police Department
Attn. CPO Jake Lustig
110 S. 3rd St., Effingham
Lustig’s email is JTLustig@effinghamil.com. He can be reached at (217)342-5318.