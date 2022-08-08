ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Assumption will honor two teens killed in a crash.
On August 3, the city leaders voted to proclaim April 27 Connor Rowcliff Day and December 25 Keegan Virden Day.
The teens died in a crash on July 12 at the intersection of US-51 and Leafland Street. Local officials have asked the state to do something to make the intersection safer.
In the Resolution provided by the City of Assumption, on Connor Rowcliff Day residents are encouraged to use the day to volunteer and take positive action in the community. Rowcliff, 16, was a junior at Central A & M who played football, basketball and track. During the Summer 2022 he worked for the city.
On Keegan Virden Day residents are encouraged to use the day as a day of remembering and sharing. Virden, 15, was an organ donor and helped ten people after he passed away.
Virden was a sophomore at Central A & M who played football and was a member of the Shelby County 4-H.
These days are the teens' birthdays.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.