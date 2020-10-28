FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - An annual Halloween tradition in Farmer City will look different because of the pandemic.
Farmer City's Haunted Forest is now a drive-thru attraction on the square. Volunteers said the past five years, they've done a hay ride through South Park, but because of COVID-19 and different guidelines laid out by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, they had to adjust their plans.
"Halloween is one of the best things for the kids because they can dress up and be silly, so we came up with this and still follow the rules," said Krista McKitrick, a volunteer.
The 2020 Haunted Forest is on Main Street, around the square and runs until Halloween night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy the spooky attraction safely from their vehicles.
For more information, click here.
