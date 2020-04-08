JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Jacksonville has announced Lake Jacksonville will not open on April 11 for maintenance of camping lots as previously announced.
A Stay-At-Home order is in place in Illinois due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard said, "As soon as information is available for the April 25, 2020 date, we will pass along in a timely fashion. I understand members of our community love & enjoy the sport of camping/socializing, but if we do not take these measures now it could possibly delay the opening of the lake camping season further."