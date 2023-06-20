DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The video gaming discussion continued during Tuesday night's Decatur City Council meeting.
The City of Decatur is making efforts to limit the amount of video gaming in the city. A six-month moratorium was put in place, pausing additional issues of licenses.
During the moratorium, the city released a survey to residents. Nearly 800 participated and 85% believed there are too many businesses with video gaming.
"For me, it's follow what to citizens want. They want to see a reduction in the number of gambling establishments," said David Horn, Councilman.
But small business owners are speaking out against the city's efforts. Robert Fraizer, owner of The 48 Inn, told WAND, revenue from video gaming keeps his doors open.
"As a small business, we employ 10 people, we're paying payroll taxes. We're paying the 2% city taxes; we're paying unemployment and it's just hard to make it. Those gaming machines have helped us stay in business basically. That's the bottom line," said Fraizer.
Related Links
- Food truck ordinance, video gambling pause, new councilperson on the agenda for Decatur City Council
- 'Enough is enough,' City of Decatur addresses video gambling
- National Problem Gambling Awareness month puts spotlight on issue in central Illinois
- Decatur launches video slots survey
Some of the drafted changes include a $2,000 increase in licensing fees. There could also be a requirement that more than 40% of gross revenue comes from
Council members discussed putting a cap on the number of video gaming licenses and lowering the fees to limit the impact on local businesses.
"These folks are the pros. They're in the food, restaurant and bar business so I take what you say seriously, and I need to educate myself more," said Ed Culp, Councilman.
However, some councilmembers are putting their foot down.
"The money is great coming in from video gaming, I understand that. But your main purpose is either a bar or a restaurant," said Patrick McDaniel, Councilman.
An extension of the six-month moratorium could be considered at the next meeting, July 17th, to allow more time for discussion. To view the drafted changes made by the city, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.