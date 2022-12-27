DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - After below-freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills, some Decatur residents are experiencing a delay in water services.
The City of Decatur notified residents with the following statement:
"Certain water services from the City of Decatur will be temporarily delayed after multiple emergency incidents during the recent freezing conditions... As City crews continue to respond to these emergencies, general functions such as turning on/off water services to a home, meter checks, etc. will be delayed temporarily. The City asks for patience as we respond to the emergencies first before returning to general functions."
The city told WAND News, so far there have been over 15 water main breaks and 100 meters or pipes burst at residents' homes. Local plumber, Kyle Janvrin, explained why there have been so many water-related emergencies.
"We don't experience as many frozen water lines. But once you add the wind chill factor, that's why we have so many problems around this area," said Janvrin.
"The water customer service usually sees 30 in a day at the most. The list they got today was over a hundred," said Ryan Huffer, Communications Coordinator for the City of Decatur.
As city crews continue to respond to emergencies, Water Services foresees more potential emergencies as temperatures rise and pipes thaw.
"Once that water line unfreezes and if the water line is broken, then when it thaws that's when water is going to rush. Water fluid is going to flood your home or business," said Janvrin.
Until services are resumed, the city is asking for patience. If you experience an emergency, call the Water Services at 217-424-2841 and for after-hours emergencies contact 217-424-2831.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.