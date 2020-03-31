DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The city of Decatur says it will continue to allow the curbside sale of alcohol during the COVID-19 outbreak.
City Councilman Pat McDaniel tells WAND News restaurants and bars can deliver liquor to vehicles as long the alcohol is still in its original packaging. Sales of individual drinks are prohibited.
If a customer wants wine it must be sold to that individual in its original sealed bottle.
The sale of growlers is also permitted. Alcohol can’t be delivered.
Package liquor stores are allowed to remain open.