CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– The City of Champaign is now accepting applications for the next Chief of Police.
The City is looking for candidates who are experienced law enforcement professionals, ready to take the next step in their careers.
Applications must be received by November 24, 2021 to be considered.
According to City Manager Dorothy Ann David a hiring decision could be made in early 2022.
“The City needs an experienced and engaging professional to lead the highly-skilled and dedicated men and women at the Champaign Police Department,” said David. “We are looking for a dynamic leader who is ready to hit the ground running and jump in right away to help the City tackle a number of high priorities. Valuable input from community members was used to help develop the Chief of Police recruitment profile, which will serve as a guide as we evaluate candidates and identify those with the experience and qualifications that best align with the needs of our City.”
The City has been reviewing feedback from the community, that was gathered during previously held public meetings and the results of a community survey, regarding the priorities, qualities, and characteristics a future Chief of Police should acquire.
The feedback was then incorporated with the job recruitment profile. Baker Tilly US, LLP, a recruitment consulting firm, is managing the nationwide search to identify potential candidates and encouraging those individuals to apply.
Former Chief of Police, Anthony Cobb resigned on August 6, 2021. Cobb held the title of Chief of Police for nine years before resigning in order to accept a position with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Currently, Deputy Chief of Police Matthew Henson is serving as Interim Chief of Police. However, Henson has stated he will not be a candidate for the Chief of Police position.
For more information about the position visit champaignil.gov/policechief.
