CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Three finalists have been selected to interview for Champaign's Chief of Police position.
The finalists include Angela Coonce, Bryce Johnson, and Timothy Tyler.
You can view biographical information and a video statement from each finalist at champaignil.gov/policechief. All finalists will be in Champaign to participate in a comprehensive interview process March 28-30.
The public is invited to meet the finalists during a community open house on March 29 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the Illinois Terminal’s CityView Room (4th floor), 45 E. University Ave., Champaign. Everyone inside the facility will be required to wear a face mask.
“I am very appreciative that these three well-qualified candidates have agreed to come to Champaign and interview for this important position,” said City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “From the very beginning of the recruitment process, the City has been committed to finding the right person to lead our Police Department. We have been seeking an experienced police professional who meets the high standards of our community and City organization. These finalists bring many years of experience in public safety and community leadership. I look forward to welcoming the finalists to Champaign and I encourage members of the community to meet them at the open house on March 29.”
Finalists' details:
Angela Coonce - With more than 24 years of experience in law enforcement, Angela Coonce currently serves as Commander of the North Patrol Division (Major) for the City of St. Louis. Coonce rose through the ranks at the St. Louis Police Department and served as a Patrol Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Aide to Chief of Police (Sergeant), Platoon Commander (Lieutenant), Commander of the Laboratory Division (Lieutenant), Commander of the Intelligence
Division (Captain), Commander of Technological Solutions and Investigations (Major), and currently holds the position of Commander of the North Patrol Division. Coonce holds a master’s degree in Security Studies, a master's degree in Management and Leadership, a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies, and an associate degree in Science. Coonce has also completed training at the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Research Forum, Southern Police Institute, and the Anti-Defamation League.
Bryce Johnson - With more than 29 years of experience in law enforcement, Bryce Johnson currently serves as the Chief of Police for the City of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Johnson has also served as Chief of Police for the City of Juneau, Alaska. Johnson rose up through the ranks at the Salt Lake City Police Department, serving as a Police Officer, Shift Supervisor, Watch Commander, and Assistant Bureau Commander for the Patrol Division. Johnson also served as an Intelligence Analyst for the U.S. Naval Reserve’s Office of Naval Intelligence. Johnson also has experience as a Teacher and Adjunct Professor for the Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Community College. Johnson holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Johnson has also completed training at the FBI National Executive Institute and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership.
Timothy T. Tyler - With more than 29 years of experience in law enforcement, Timothy T. Tyler currently serves as the Director/Chief of Police for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement in Springfield. Tyler rose through the ranks by working at various posts with the Illinois State Police, including Master Sergeant/Squad Leader, Lieutenant/Operations Officer, Lieutenant/Detail Commander for the Metro East Police Assistance Team, and Captain/District Commander. Before working for the Illinois State Police, Tyler served at the Markham Police Department as a Police Officer and Sergeant. Tyler has 32 years of military service as an enlisted soldier and officer for the U.S. Army (Active Duty, Army Reserves, Army National Guard), currently serving in the rank of Colonel in the Army Reserves. Tyler is pursuing a master’s degree in Public Administration and holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and an associate degree in Law Enforcement. Tyler has also completed training at Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, multiple courses with the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
Each finalist will participate in interviews with the City Manager, Deputy City Managers, and panels of representatives from the Champaign Police Department, the City organization and community partners. Interview panelists will provide their feedback to the City Manager for her review.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
