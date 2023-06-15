CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has signed an agreement with Constellation New Energy, Inc. (Constellation) to be the next electricity supplier for the City’s Municipal Electric Aggregation program.
Champaign voters approved the MEA program in 2012. It allows the city to negotiate a bulk-buy, discounted rate for electricity supply for residents and small businesses through a bidding process.
Constellation’s contracted rate is $0.07863 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and will be effective starting with August 2023 meter reads and run through July 2024 meter reads.
The rate is slightly lower than Ameren Illinois’s (Ameren) current rate of $0.07877/kWh. Ameren will continue to distribute electricity and bill customers for their power use.
There is no need for any utility workers or City employees to come to your home/business to make changes.
The City reports that, "Under the City’s expiring two-year contract with Energy Harbor, the City’s MEA participants experienced a savings of $11.8 million from July 2021 through March 2023. Much of that savings is due to large price increases in the energy market since the last contract was signed, particularly during the June 2022 – May 2023 period."
During the recent competitive process to select a new energy supplier, Ameren’s price to compare to was as high as $0.11833/kWh. After the recent MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator) auction, Ameren’s price dropped to the current rate of $0.07877/kWh.
Ameren will send out letters over the next several weeks to customers who are part of the City’s current MEA program with energy supplier Energy Harbor.
The new MEA contract will not start until a month or two after the contract with Energy Harbor ends. For this one-to-two-month period, all MEA customers will get their electricity supply from Ameren for one-to-two billing cycles at the slightly higher Ameren rate.
In July, Constellation will send all eligible MEA customers a welcome letter that includes an option to opt-out of the City’s MEA program. There will also be an option for customers to purchase additional renewable energy than the Illinois minimum requirement.
Residents and businesses that receive the welcome letter and wish to continue to participate in the City’s MEA program do not need to do anything.
Customers who no longer wish to participate in the City’s MEA program will need to follow the opt-out instructions in the letter.
Current “Real Time”, “Net Metering”, and other Retail Provider customers will receive a different letter with instructions on how to opt-in, if they choose.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.