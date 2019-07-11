CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign is encouraging residents to sign up for city news, newsletter, and e-mail notifications.
The goal is to keep community members informed on city happenings.
Residents can also receive information about specific City departments, the City Council, The Champaign Insider newsletter, yard waste collection, road construction and more.
To take advantage of the alerts, click HERE and select the different types of
news or notifications you want to receive.
The requested information will be emailed to subscribers whenever it is added to the City's website.
Subscribers are able to update their email subscriptions or to unsubscribe at any time.
Residents who previously signed up to receive these email notifications are asked to re-register. Due to a system malfunction the subscriber list previously used to send out the email notifications was lost earlier this month.