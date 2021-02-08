CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has awarded $433,330.42 in COVID-19 assistance to 105 Champaign businesses through the City’s Economic Support Grant Program.
In December 2020, the City accepted grant applications from local businesses seeking financial support to reimburse their expenses related to safety measures implemented due to the pandemic.
The applications were reviewed by City staff in January.
The City has already distributed grant funds to qualifying Champaign businesses.
“Our local restaurants and other businesses have faced numerous hardships and additional expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. “I’m pleased that the City was able to step in and provide this funding to help our local businesses who made significant investments to keep their customers and employees safe during the ongoing pandemic. I encourage all our residents to continue to support our vitally important restaurants and businesses during this very challenging time.”
The City’s Economic Support Grant Program was fully funded through the State of Illinois’ Local CURE (Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency) Economic Support Grant Program.
The City’s grant funds will reimburse Champaign businesses who had qualifying COVID-19 expenses between March 1-December 30, 2020. Qualifying expenses include items and services needed to make the workplace safer for employees and customers. This includes purchasing supplies like personal protective equipment, making upgrades to ventilation systems, professional cleaning, rental or purchase of tents and outdoor heating supplies, and making upgrades to touchless fixtures or payment systems.
For a complete list of businesses awarded a grant through this program, click HERE
.
