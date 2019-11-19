CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has released their snow removal policies.
Property owners within the University District and the Downtown area are responsible for removing snow, ice, sleet or freezing rain from the sidewalks adjacent to their properties.
The ordinance applies when accumulations are 2-inches or greater.
Property owners have 48-hours to clear a path the width of the sidewalk or 48-inches, whichever is less.
If your property sits on a corner, you are also responsible for removing the snow, ice, sleet or freezing rain from the accessible ramps so that pedestrian access is provided from block to block.
Tmap of the designated area, click HERE.