CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign is reopening a nationwide search for a Public Works Director.
The City’s executive recruitment firm, Baker Tilly US, will soon start a new round of targeted advertising and active recruiting to identify and encourage more qualified candidates to apply.
The recruitment will remain open until the position is filled.
Earlier this year the City identified three finalists but was unable to reach agreement with any of those individuals to fill this vacancy.
“Conducting an executive recruitment during a pandemic presented some unique challenges due to the tight job market and a reduced number of professionals looking to make a career move,” said City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “We are not alone in searching for an experienced leader for our Public Works Department, and municipalities are facing increased competition from employers in the private sector. But with COVID-19 restrictions now lifting and more people considering new job opportunities, I am optimistic that we will see an increased number of qualified candidates apply for the position.”
The City is looking for an experienced professional that is a "proactive problem solver, an engaged and active member of the community, a champion for diversity, a teambuilder, and an effective motivator."
For more information or to apply, visit www.champaignil.gov/pwdirector.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.