City of Champaign temporarily closes portion of Logan Street downtown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Champaign has temporarily closed a portion of Logan Street between Market Street and Water Street to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Small pieces of concrete were found to have fallen from the viaduct under the railroad tracks. The area will remain closed until it can be inspected by railroad authorities.
