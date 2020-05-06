DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Danville received $593,099 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for COVID-19 assistance.
On Tuesday, City Council held a meeting to discuss how the money would be used and to whom it would be available. Council agreed to use $200,000, to give about $1,250 to people who have lost their jobs or been laid off due to COVID-19.
"We would be able to help 160 families," he says.
Additionally, $370,000 will be used for businesses that have been impacted very hard.
"Those individuals would be able to receive $10,000 per business. It would only be eligible for individuals who haven't received other assistance," he says.
Williams says this will give them a chance to help close to 30 businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
"People who are independently employed will be able to apply for up to $2,000 apiece and then our final 20 thousand is for administrative costs," he says.
People who have to show proof of unemployment and they will also have to make sure they have not been previously approved for an additional loan or grant. Williams says the applications are on a first-come, first-serve basis. He is hoping to start distributing this money in the upcoming weeks once he sends out his official plan to the Housing and Urban Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.