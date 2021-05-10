DANVILLE, III (WAND) - The City of Danville is looking to fill Seasonal Public Work positions! The City of Danville is still in need of Auxiliary/Seasonal Workers for the summer and/or the Fall!
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams says the positions are seasonal, but in his years as Mayor, he has seen several people move to long-term employment in these positions.
"It's kind of a way to get your foot in the door to show people what you're made of. To show that you're a hard worker, and then that leads to some more opportunity. when you're working for the city helps the people that live here, and including you, you know, so if you're living here, you're literally helping yourself you're helping your family, you're helping your neighbor.”
About the seasonal positions:
~ 40 hours a week
- $11.00-$13.50/hr (depending on qualifications) w/the possibility of becoming long term employment.
-Must be 18 or older.
Applications are available on the City website, and may be mailed to the City of Danville Personnel Office, 17 W. Main Street, Danville, IL 61832, dropped off their in person, or emailed to jamie.white@cityofdanville.org.
