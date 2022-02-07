(WAND)- The City of Decatur and Sangamon County have lifted their Winter Weather Emergencies.
SANGAMON
As of 6:00 a.m. Monday, February 7 Sangamon County lifted their order as it applies only to county highways.
The Sangamon County Board has established a three level system as outlined below with the intention of more accurately defining what a winter weather emergency means;
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous. Drivers may encounter blowing and drifting snow and roadways may be icy. Drivers should use caution.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be icy. There are areas where the roadways may be partially closed by the elements. Travel on County Highways is discouraged. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. Emergency personnel may not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.
LEVEL 3: Weather conditions have fully closed the County Highways. No one should be out during these conditions. Emergency personnel will not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.
The Chairman of the Sangamon County Board shall make the declaration of the Winter Weather Emergency Level after consulting with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, the Sangamon County Office of Emergency Management, the Sangamon County Highway Department and others departments or agencies if necessary.
CITY OF DECATUR
The City of Decatur lifted its snow emergency deceleration as of 7:00 a.m. on Monday February 7.
The City also announced the reinstatement of normal parking regulations on Emergency Snow routes.
