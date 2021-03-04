DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur has ended its request for water customers to voluntarily conserve water as part of its Low Lake Level/Drought Action Plan.
The water level of Lake Decatur has steadily increased due to moderate precipitation in the Lake Decatur watershed this year.
The lake reached a low point of 610.7 feet above mean sea level (65% full) on January 1 and has since increased 2.6 feet to 613.3 feet above mean sea level (89% full) which is above the normal winter lake level.
It is anticipated that spring rains should be able to fill the lake to capacity around May 1, which is the target date to have the lake 100% full each year.
The formal request for voluntary conservation has ended, but residents and commercial customers are still urged to conserve water as part of normal, daily activities.
The conservation request was issued November 30.
