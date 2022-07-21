DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Macon County Ambulance group has started reviewing proposals from companies interested in providing ambulance services to Decatur and Macon County.
Interested companies are encouraged ot finalize and submit formal proposals so the review process can continue, and City licensure can begin.
"We are happy with the quantity and quality of the interest and proposals we have received so far," said Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton. "These are high-quality regional ambuance companies, and we are confident they will be able to step in to provide protection for all citizens of Macon County."
The City of Decatur can only issue a license to operate ambulance services for Decatur. But the ambulance working group said it has a regional focus. The goal is to find equitable EMS coverage and protection for all Macon County citizens.
In 2018, the Decatur City Council turned down granting a license to Arrow Ambulance by one vote. Three council members voted in favor of granting the license, but with two voted no and two abstained, meaning the move did not get the four yes votes needed to pass.
The Champaign-based Arrow had submitted an application to move into Decatur's market earlier in 2018, but that was met with resistance from Decatur Ambulance Service and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital at the time.
