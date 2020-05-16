DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Decatur has released results of a COVID-19 survey.
Zencity designed the survey that gathered 1,688 resident responses. The survey was conducted between April 22 and May 6.
According to the survey, 90% of residents have taken precautions like washing hands and social distancing, however only a little over 25% say they always wear a mask when they cannot socially distance.
Only 65% of residents are certain they know what to do if a family member becomes exposed to the virus.
If you live with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, please see additional guidance for how to care safely for ill persons: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html
As far as finances are concerned, 32% saw a significant disruption to their income with paying rent, mortgage and utilities. 19% have been either permanently or temporarily displaced from work.
To see full results of the survey click on the pdf attached. The survey starts on page 43.
