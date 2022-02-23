DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Council voted to amend city codes in order to remove mask requirements within city limits.
City Code Chapters 50 Licenses, 52 Alcoholic Liquor and 73 Offenses were amended to delete the sections regarding mask requirements, distancing and other similar restrictions.
The memo for this city council item stated:
"It is timed to coincide with the Governor’s most recent executive orders lifting these mandates. In order to be proactive for what will hopefully never be necessary, we would recommend that we work on drafting an ordinance that would attempt to provide broad and universal guidance and protections for our community for any future public health crisis and pandemic rather than be reactive."
A motion to table the discussion was voted down 5-2.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.