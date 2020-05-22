DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Decatur said the City Council's parking amnesty program will be ending on June 15.
The program was supposed to end on April 30, but was extended 45 days due to COVID-19. The program allowed people who were delinquent on parking tickts to pay them off without having to pay late fees and penalties.
Since it started on Feb. 1 the program has brought in back payments of less than $20,000. This total is below the city's estimates.
During the amnesty period, the “booting” of vehicles for delinquent tickets was temporarily suspended. The city contacted almost 3500 persons with delinquent and unpaid parking tickets encouraging them to participate in the parking amnesty program.
After June 15, the city will resume "booting" vehicles and will also enforce all outstanding tickets that are less than five years old.
Late fees and penalties will remain on the accounts of delinquent ticket holders after June 15. Late fees and penalties can still be avoided if delinquent ticket holders contact City Licensing to request and make payment arrangements before the close of business on June 15. Payment arrangements can be maid if tickets are paid in full by Aug. 31, 2020.
This program is separate from the city's decision to temporarily suspend encouragement of selected parking restrictions in Decatur's central business district.
Since COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order the city stopped enforcing parking zone limits, while still enforcing noparking zones, loading zones, designated permit parking zones, handicapped parking and various other illegal parking violations. A date to resume parking zone limits has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.