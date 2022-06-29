DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur is working to secure new ambulance services.
>>Decatur Ambulance Service will close in September
City leaders, hospital administrators, and other medical providers met Tuesday to move forward with a plan to secure new services. The group finalized an "invitation to submit proposals" for ambulance services and will meet with regional private ambulance companies to see what is available for Decatur.
"Everyone is committed to finding the best ambulance services that will ensure continuity for our citizens," said Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton. "This is a group effort, and we are confident the end result won't mena more burden on the taxpayers."
HSHS St. Mary's gave notice of their plans to disconnect operation of their subsidiary company, Decatur Ambulance Service. That will not happen before September 1. It could be extended depending on progress toward naming a new EMS provider.
"We want the smoothest transition possible and will work with our partners to make that happen," said HSHS St. Mary's CEO Theresa Rutherford. "We appreciate the collaborative effort, and we look forward to examining proposals from interested private companies."
"Decatur Memorial Hospital is happy to be at the table and working with our colleagues to find a solution for our community," Decatur Memorial Hospital CEO Drew Early said. "We know there are well-qualified private companies providing this service in the region, and we will work diligently to secure that for Decatur and Macon County,"
City officials said they prefer to have more than one provider to provide extra layers of coverage and competition. However, they are looking at both options to have either a single private-service provider or multiple providers.
Other cities use the model where EMS services are provided by a private company or multiple companies, so EMS does not have to be financially supported by government taxation.
In 2018, the Decatur City Council turned down granting a license to Arrow Ambulance by one vote. Three council members voted in favor of granting the license, but with two voted no and two abstained, meaning the move did not get the four yes votes needed to pass.
The Champaign-based Arrow had submitted an application to move into Decatur's market earlier in 2018, but that was met with resistance from Decatur Ambulance Service and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital at the time.
>>Decatur city council vote fails to affirm new ambulance service
The City of Decatur will only issue the license to operate ambulance services in the city once a company or companies have been found and recommended by the group for consideration and approval by the Decatur City County.
A copy of the "invitation to submit proposals" will be available from the Office of the City Clerk starting June 29.
