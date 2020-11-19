JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, the City of Jacksonville Municipal Building will be closed to the public.
Due to the continuously rising numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the area and the new mitigations in effect, the building will be closed until further notice.
City Department employees will continue to work and conduct their business remotely and will be available by phone or email.
Access to the drive-up window on the west side of the building will remain open for dropping off documents.
