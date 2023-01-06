SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city.
Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
Beginning at 8:00 a.m., IDOT will close the parking and northern westbound traffic lane on Adams between 7th and 9th Street, leaving the southern lanes open for thru traffic.
Drivers should also be aware of "No Parking" signs as well as bagged meters throughout the downtown area.
The 2023 inauguration will include the swearing-in ceremony of Governor JB Pritzker, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Secretary of State Elect Alexi Giannoulias, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
Tickets for the event at the Bank of Springfield Center can be requested here.
