SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Park District's 'Teen Empowerment Zone Project' is giving teens in the area a fun ans safe activity to do this summer.
"We are always looking to grow our region and impact in the community and this partnership with the city allows us to do just that," Springfield Park Board President Leslie Sgro said.
The project aims to change the lives of teens and young adults in the community.
"There's not programming specifically targeting for them, they're too young to get a summer job," Sgro said. "We're having everything from talent shows to movies in the park to music and we have summer camps. The city provided funds and we provide the staffing and expertise. It's a great partnership to bring to the community."
Teens in the program will help manage free day camps for local children. They will also receive real-world experience to help prepare them for the workforce.
"We're going to take some of the kids who are 14 to 15 and have them help us with the younger kids - really train them for future jobs and I think that is also important for young adults to know it's not always just about today, but you're going to be qualified for a great job in a year or two because of the program here this summer," Sgro said.
A great job potentially at the park district.
"I would love to have a new group of recruits come and work for the park district and that would be an awesome outcome - just giving kids a fun outlet for the summer would also be a great outcome," Sgro said.
You can sign up for the program by clicking on this link.
