SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Over the next five years, the city of Springfield will spend $34 million on projects to improve the city.
Mayor Jim Langfelder presented the plan for the city's American Rescue Plan dollars Monday night at a special committee of a whole meeting.
The plan broke the funding down into five different areas.
"What we looked at is five different areas of support with regards to the $34 million. Once you go through all the needs of the city, it proved that there is a lot that has to be done and it's better spent across the board because one area can impact another," said Langfelder.
The five areas are infrastructure modernization, building stronger and safer neighborhoods, job creation and economic development, clean reliable water, and re-imagining Lincoln's hometown.
Langfelder said the timeline for all these projects will vary.
"But we will budget what we can this year and then you have up until 2024 to allocate all the funds, the $34 million, but then in 2026 you have to spend them all. So you need to keep that timeline in place and then of course the other one we will move forward on expeditiously are the fire stations and relocations of those."
The full plan can be found on the city of Springfield's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.