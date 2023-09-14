SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield is announcing two different road closures.
Starting from Friday, September 15, Monroe Street will be temporarily closed to all traffic from Walnut Street to 2nd Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Walnut Street.
The Monroe Street closure will remain in effect until further notice. Drivers are told to find an alternate route.
Also, Chatham Road will be closed for the inaugural procession of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul.
The closure will extend from 3150 Chatham Road to Westchester Blvd. The procession is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 16, beginning at 4:00 p.m. after staging at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot near 3150 Chatham Road.
The procession is expected to conclude at 5:00 p.m.
During the procession, no traffic will be allowed on Chatham Road within the specified route.
