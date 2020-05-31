The City of Springfield is asking residents to stay home Sunday evening. The city released the following statement below.
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield is asking residents to please stay home this evening, Sunday, May 31. In light of recent events across the nation including disruptions with various businesses, and now with information coming in at a local level, individuals are asked to stay in. Unless an emergency situation, please remain at your residence. We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.