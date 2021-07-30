SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has requested public comment about creating a second lake in Springfield.
This is just one step the city must take in order to get Hunter Lake created. It's a project decades in the making.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city needs a second water source that Hunter Lake would provide.
"We're a regional supplier of water, but we don't have a backup water source and that's what we're really pushing for, and that's what Hunter Lake supplies," Langfelder said.
The University of Illinois recently did a study for the city that showed a need for water recreation in the area. This public comment would add to that and find other reasons why the lake is necessary.
"The next phase is getting comments with regards to any other alternatives that could be out there that could supplant the Hunter Lake initiative," said Langfelder.
These public comments will add to the permitting process for Hunter Lake. The City hopes this permit will come within the next year.
Those wanting to submit public comment can do so until July 30 by sending an email to cemvr-odpublicnotice@usace.army.mil.
