SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Springfield is no longer under a general curfew. On Thursday night, Mayor Misty Buscher a Local State of Emergency due to severe weather that impacted the city. The curfew has been lifted and will not be reinstated due to the progress of the debris cleanup.
Trees & Branches
City cleanup crews and many volunteer groups are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear debris and pick up fallen branches. Please collect branches and limbs and place them on the curb. Please do not place branches on center boulevards, manholes, drains or sidewalks. City branch pick-up will likely take weeks as we assess the city-wide damage caused by the recent storm. We are working diligently to access neighborhood branches as soon as possible.
For Debris Blocking Roadways and Sidewalks
Public Works crews are out and will address debris and branches as soon as possible. For new reports call Public Works: 217-789-2255 or 217-789-2246
Storm Damage To Your Home
If you have any damage to your home as a result of the storm, please contact your homeowners insurance, landlord and/or private contractor as soon as possible for repairs.
CWLP Electric Trouble
Visit CWLP’s Outage Center page, https://cwlp.com/Departments/ElectricDeptHome/ElectricInformation/ElectricOutages.aspx for information on what to do if your power is out, link to outage map and more. Major electric damage and emergency trouble for CWLP that hasn’t already been called in can be reported to CWLP Electric Dispatch at 217-789-2121.
Customers can also view and track their electric service status by inputting their street address number and phone number associated with their account on the CWLP outage map at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/. More information and updates on outage status will be posted as available on the CWLP Facebook and Twitter pages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP, www.twitter.com/CWLP_ as well.
Safety
Assume that any dangling wires you encounter are electrical and treat all downed or hanging lines as if they are energized and dangerous. Residents should not attempt to clear trees or other debris from power lines and all lines should be treated as live even in areas where power is out.
If you are driving and come upon a downed power line, stay in your vehicle, warn others to stay away and contact emergency personnel or your electric utility.
Also when driving, be careful at intersections where traffic lights may be out and treat nonfunctioning or flashing lights as a stop sign.
CWLP Power Restoration To Take Multiple Days
50% of Customers Restored—Another 50% (10,000) estimated to be restored by Sunday morning.
City Water, Light and Power crews and City personnel are continuing response to the damage and power outages caused by the storms Thursday. At the height, nearly 40,000 customers were without power and currently outages are at approximately half that amount to 20,000 customers in 63 outage areas. There are over 500 work tickets that have been entered for widespread damage across the entire span of the CWLP electric system.
Tips for weathering prolonged power outages
When a prolonged power outage occurs during hot weather, take steps to maintain safety and comfort until power is restored. If power to your home is out for a prolonged period, know and understand important safety precautions and steps to cope with heat until power is restored:
- Dress in loose, lightweight clothing and stay on the coolest, lowest level of your home.
- Use natural ventilation to cool homes, and consider purchasing battery-powered fans.
- Drink plenty of water and avoid heavy meals, caffeinated drinks and alcohol.
- Keep refrigerator or freezer doors closed. A freezer that is half full or full can keep foods frozen 24 to 48 hours. Foods can stay safe in an unopened refrigerator up to four hours. If an outage lasts longer than four hours, remove and pack meat, milk and other dairy products in a cooler with ice.
- Use safe alternative food preparations. A barbecue grill is an excellent way to prepare food. Always grill outside.
- Check on friends and relatives—especially children, seniors, and those with medical conditions or disabilities. These people may need to seek emergency cooling shelters.
- Close all drapes and blinds on the sunny side of your residence.
- Take your family and pets to a basement or other cool location if you have one. Also consider going to an air-conditioned public place during warmer daytime hours.
- If you use a standby generator, make sure a transfer safety switch is used or connect the appliance(s) directly to the generator output through an isolated circuit before you operate it. This prevents electricity from traveling back through the power lines, what’s known as “back feed.” Back feed creates danger for anyone near lines, particularly crews working to restore power.
American Red Cross
If you or a family member’s health has been impacted by outages or the storm, please call the American Red Cross at: 1-800-733-2767
CDC Tips for Power Outages, Food Safety & More
https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/poweroutage/needtoknow.html
Cooling Centers
Cooling Centers throughout Springfield are operating and have power. Here is a list of operating cooling centers in Springfield:
https://www.springfield.il.us/Departments/CommunityRelations/Documents/COOLINGCENTERS2023.pdf
Help For Seniors:
AgeLinc: (217) 787-9234 (Office) or (800) 252-2918 (Toll Free)
The Senior Services Center of Central Illinois: (217) 528-4035 or (217) 528-3882
