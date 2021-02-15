SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works announced a Snow Emergency will be in effect on designated snow routes starting Monday.
With anticipated snowfall, the Snow Emergency will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 15 through 7:00 a.m. Friday, February 19.
The department is anticipating in excess of 8 inches of snow.
The public is required to remove their parked vehicles from the marked snow emergency routes immediately.
To see the Snow Emergency Route Map along with the city’s Snow & Ice Removal Policy, visit www.springfield.il.us/snow
