SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield is giving thanks and support to healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines during the pandemic.
They're calling it Ringing Springfield.
Starting tomorrow April 12, every night at 7 p.m. church bells will ring throughout the community for a minute.
Community members are encouraged to ring bells or cheer from their houses each night to show collective support and encouragement.
On Facebook, the office of the Mayor posted, "During this unprecedented period of health and economic crises, it is important to show support for those who serve our community so courageously"