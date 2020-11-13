SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield is launching an online application for their Small Business Assistance Grant program to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications will be accepted from November 16 at 8:30 a.m. through November 30 at 5 p.m.
The application will be available on the city’s website at www.springfield.il.us/grants.
Grants will be awarded to for-profit businesses with 50 or fewer employees that are located within the corporate limits of the City of Springfield.
Eligible small businesses can receive a one-time grant of $5,000 for reimbursement for business expenses that must have been incurred during the period of March 17, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Qualifying expenses include rent or mortgage payments, payroll, Personal Protective Equipment and other COVID-19 related costs.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community and have been one of the hardest hit industries during this COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Mayor Jim Langfelder. “We understand more work needs to be done to support our business owners. However, we hope this step will relieve some of their stress as they face a difficult next couple of months.”
The first grant awards will be announced on Monday, December 14, and distribution of funds will continue through the end of January 2021.
Valera Yazell, Director of the Office of Planning & Economic Development said, “Businesses in our community are vitally important, not only for the goods and services they supply, but for the jobs they create. Without the commitment of business owners, our Springfield economy would not be what it is today. That is why we are honored to provide business grants to those owners who are working each and every day to provide services and goods for us.”
The City of Springfield is funding this program through two sources: the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) under the CARES Act ($200,000) and the Illinois DCEO Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency & Economic Support Payments Grants Program ($400,000).
Businesses that are NOT eligible:
- Home-based businesses
- Non-profit organizations/businesses
- Businesses that involve the sale of medical or recreational cannabis
- Private clubs or business that limits membership for reasons other than capacity
- Businesses with at least 33% of its gross annual revenues from legal gambling activities unless the business is licensed by the City of Springfield to operate gaming terminals
- Employ more than 50 individuals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.