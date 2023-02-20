SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Springfield was awarded $150,000 for its Downtown Springfield Master Plan.
This is a collaboration between the City of Springfield, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, Downtown Springfield Inc., and the Mid-Illinois Medical District.
The master plan will connect the Downtown area to the Mid-Illinois Medical District.
City leaders say they hope the plan improves the city for tourists and residents.
"A lot of monumental projects are going to transform downtown and we have to figure out how to integrate all of that together with future plans to really be a vibrant community that we all want," said Mayor Jim Langfelder.
He said new improvements like the transportation hub, the UIS Innovation Center, and Construction at the State Capitol complex are all signs of a changing downtown. He wants to make sure people who visit the city for the medical services or for tourist attractions do more than just stay for one night.
Kayla Graven, the Executive Director of Downtown Springfield Inc., said the master plan was created to make sure the resources the city has are used as effectively as possible.
"All these moving pieces are happening and its a really big deal to make sure they are all talking and that they make sense and that they have their place in our community," said Graven.
The city wants residents to respond with the changes they are hoping to see. For instructions on how to submit a comment, click here.
