SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said essential services for the city's most vulnerable population have been cut because of COVID-19.
"Those of us that are very blessed, you have three meals. Some individuals, they only get one," Langfelder said. "The burden is upon shelters, and they don't have the capacity at times due to COVID. The need's going to get greater, I think, especially when winter time hits."
Despite the pandemic, Josh Sabo, coordinator for the Heartland Continuum of Care, said there's been an outpouring of generosity from the community.
"I think people have been going above and beyond to make sure people have meals and people are cared for," Sabo said.
Now, the city is looking to use that generosity to help meet a demand.
"The city has developed a meal train to help make sure individuals who are unsheltered, particularly at the 1015 East Madison St. property, have a meal each night," Sabo said.
The mayor said the city normally starts its meal train when the Winter Warming Center opens in November, but he added the city is starting early in 2020 to help people staying in what's known as "tent city."
"That would help ease the burden on the few individuals that are trying to provide for a lot of people in need in our community," Langfelder said.
According to Langfelder, the lot on the corner of 11th and Madison streets started becoming a dumping ground where people were dropping of items they didn't want.
"A lot of donations were being made," Langfelder said. "What we're trying to focus on is the true need of individuals over there, and it's really food (and) hygiene as well as water."
The purpose of the meal train, Langfelder said, is to ensure people staying in the tents have a meal they can count on every night.
"That does provide consistency in their life instead of the unpredictability, especially during a pandemic," Langfelder said.
Now, Sabo said, the city is looking for organizations and individuals to help provide the meals for those in need.
"The goal is at least 55 meals a night for people living at the 1015 East Madison property," Sabo said. "The desire would be that each person would have a home. The least we can do, as we work toward that goal, is make sure people have meals provided."
Food, hygiene products and water will be the only items accepted at tent city. Meals for the meal train are needed from Oct. 1 - Nov. 30.
To sign up to help provide meals for the meal train, click HERE.
