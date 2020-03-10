SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield, Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department, and School District 186 have released a joint statement regarding COVID-19, coronavirus.
Springfield officials said they are following the lead from county, state, and federal health officials.
"We are closely monitoring the situation of COVID-19 and following up-to-date guidance from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health while gathering insights from our local hospitals and medical community. The safety of all of our residents and those at-large throughout the community remain our top concern," the statement said
Out of an abundance of caution, they are urging people to do the following:
•Avoid / stay away from those who are experiencing any illness
•Wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand cleaner
•Keep hands away from eyes, nose, and mouth
•Disinfect public counters, desks, common areas, phones, keyboards, etc.
•Use disinfectant wipes identified for use against Influenza A&B and Coronaviruses
•Consider creating handshake-free zones in your office, organization, or school.If you have symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing)
•Stay home and call your doctor
•Remain home until you have spoken with your doctor or health provider about next steps
•Remain at home until you are cleared to return to work
•Cover your coughs and sneezes
If you have been in an affected geographic area the last two weeks or know someone who may have COVID-19 AND you have symptoms, you should call your doctor so you can be checked.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has set up a phone line and email to answer questions about COVID-19. You can call 1 (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has also set up a phone line that is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (217) 321-2606.