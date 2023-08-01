SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield is providing damage assessment information following the devastating derecho that hit Central Illinois on June 29 to federal agencies to get assistance.
From July 31 to August 1, the City will be providing damage assessment details to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), and The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a joint preliminary damage assessment that began on July 31, 2023.
According to the assessment, the City anticipates incurring millions of dollars in costs for storm response across various agencies.
The largest expenses are expected to come from City Water, Light and Power for restoring power and fixing damaged infrastructure.
The second largest agency cost is expected from Public Works for emergency protective measures and clean-up.
The storm damaged homes and businesses, leaving over half of CWLP customers without power for multiple days.
“The City of Springfield is dedicated to fostering resilience and restoring our community,” said Mayor Buscher. “As the joint preliminary damage assessment is underway, the City remains steadfast in its mission to provide the necessary support to residents and businesses in their time of need.”
The joint preliminary damage assessment led by SBA, IEMA, and FEMA will help determine the extent of the damage and assess the losses incurred by residents and businesses.
For more updates and information regarding the damage assessment process, residents and business owners can visit the City's disaster relief page.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.