SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — They City of Springfield is urging residents to take caution as the city experiences severe weather today.
While crews are working to mitigate the effects of the weather, residents should still avoid flooded underpasses as these areas become particularly dangerous to both pedestrians and vehicles.
The city encourages travelers to reconsider their travel plans for the next hour to ensure public safety. Emergency response teams are monitoring the situation and preparing to provide assistance as needed.
Updates regarding the current weather situation and any changes to the conditions will be communicated through official city channels, including the website, social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and local news outlets.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.