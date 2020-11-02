URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana is accepting applications for the Urbana City Council seat vacated by Ward 2 Alderman Julie Laut (D-Urbana).
Laut announced she was stepping down effective October 28, 2020.
“I appreciate Julie’s willingness to serve. In her short time on the council, she led efforts to have Urbana join the Government Alliance on Racial Equity and advocated for youth involvement in civic issues. She brought enthusiasm and a genuine interest in helping her community to her role as a council member and we will miss her," Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said.
Mayor Marlin has up to 60 days from the date of a council member’s resignation to recommend an appointment to the City Council to fill the remainder of the term which ends May 3, 2021.
The Urbana City Council must vote on the appointment within 30 days. Mayor Marlin will bring a recommendation to the City Council on Monday, December 21, 2020.
The City Council application is available online at: www.urbanaillinois.us/ward2seat and may also be requested at: CityClerk@urbanaillinois.us.
The deadline for applying is at 5 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020.
Legal qualifications for the office established by state statute include the following:
- Must be eligible to vote in municipal elections.
- Must have resided in Ward 2 for at least one year preceding the appointment (Ward 2 map below).
- Must not owe any delinquent taxes, fees, or fines to the City of Urbana at the time the oath of office is taken.
- Must not have been convicted of a felony in any U.S. court.
Applicants must be available to attend City Council meetings every Monday evening and upon occasion for other events and activities.
