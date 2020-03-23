URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana is limiting public access to municipal buildings to help curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.
This includes the main municipal building located at 400 S. Vine St. and the Public Works building located at 706 S. Glover St.
Starting Monday, March 23 at 7 a.m. all entry ways into the inner areas of these buildings will be locked.
City employees will continue to work inside both buildings.
Telephones are located inside the entryways into the buildings.
People can use the phones to make contact with staff inside the buildings during normal business hours. After business hours, the phones located in the vestibules at the main municipal building will be answered by METCAD 911 staff.