URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana Public Works department is significantly short-staffed as a result of a COVID- 19 outbreak.
With recent weather conditions and the short staffing, the department said it is currently unable to meet the usual service standard.
Urbana Public Works crews worked through the weekend to salt and deice all primary routes, secondary routes and City owned parking lots. Snow removal crews are prioritizing plowing and salting these areas again Monday.
Starting Monday afternoon available crew members will be assigned to12-hour rotating shifts to address the additional snow predicted in current forecasts.
Salt and deicer significantly loses effectiveness in bitter cold temperatures. Drivers should be advised even treated roads can be slick. It is recommended drivers please be patient and slow down while driving.
Primary and secondary arterial streets will be prioritized. Residential areas will be addressed as weather conditions dictate and staffing allows.
