URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana businesses now have the opportunity to request up to $20,000 in funds under the Urbana Economic Support Grant.
The City of Urbana received a $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity that will assist businesses with expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency.
The grant allows the city to reimburse businesses who suffered between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, due to the pandemic.
“The City of Urbana is pleased to offer the state-funded Urbana Economic Support grants to eligible businesses to help offset costs incurred to make the property safer for employees and patrons. Thank you to all business owners who are doing what they can to stay open and serve the public safely according to guidelines during these difficult times,” Stepheny McMahon, the City of Urbana economic development coordinator, said.
Business applicants who meet the criteria can receive up to $20,000 to update their business place to make it safer for employees and patrons.
This includes purchasing such items as plexiglass dividers, MERV-13 filtration or higher, hydro-static wands, tents, outdoor heaters and/or touchless fixtures.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 11, 2020.
