URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - It's been one year since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. His death launched nationwide protests.
In response to multiple marches, rallies and calls for police reform, on Tuesday, the city of Urbana announced a new position.
Urbana officials recruited Carla Boyd, the city's new human rights & equity officer. She will serve with the city council. Mayor Diane Marlin said part of her job is making sure there is police accountability.
"We're dealing with very, very huge challenges regarding community health, but also social justice and race and police accountability," Marlin said. "We wanted to make sure we have the right person in this job to help lead our community through this."
Boyd is expected to keep an eye on the city's human rights ordinance and civilian police review board. Marlin said city officials will do "a lot of community outreach and education" regarding equity and race.
Carla Boyd said the human rights ordinance and civilian police review board should reflect the perspectives from all stakeholders.
