URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has $300,000 available for youth services grants to programs providing services to children from low-income families.
This is the second year that Urbana has supported their local organizations. With the funding, the city plans to support four main areas for Urbana youth.
“We are focusing on several key service areas. For example, health, wellness, and opportunity as well as violence prevention. Those are kind of the key areas that we’re targeting with this funding, Violence prevention is a really important aspect,” said Breaden Belcher, City of Urbana Community Development Coordinator.
Eligible agencies can receive $10,000 to $50,000 depending on what is needed.
“That might vary depending on their size, depending on what their needs are, depending on how many clients they’re able to serve, but we’re hoping to really get that money out to the community quickly and to be able to address those needs,” said Belcher.
